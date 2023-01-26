Who will be picking up your trash this spring?

Crittenden County has two bids for residential and commercial garbage collection and it will soon who gets the countywide contract for the next few years.
GFL, the current provider of trash collection services, is one of the bidders.
In this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press, get the whole story and see how much your bill might go up. Also, see what state law says can and cannot be burned.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try our new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to SUBSCRIBE.
Copyright 2023
The Crittenden Press