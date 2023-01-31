Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Vehicle taxes are 2022 tax deduction

Motor vehicle taxes paid in 2022 can be a tax 
deduction.

As you prepare your 2022 federal income tax return, 
you may want to include taxes paid on your vehicle. 

An online link included in the accompanying image can help you find the information you need.

For more information, contact the Crittenden County Clerk's Office.
