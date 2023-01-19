FreeFile available from IRS

The Internal Revenue Service’s Free File Guided Tax Preparation service is live and ready for taxpayers to use. Free File went live Jan. 13, 10 days prior to the 2023 filing season start date. The IRS starts accepting individual tax returns on Jan. 23.
IRS Free File marks its 21st filing season this year and is one of many free options available to taxpayers for filing their taxes either online or in person. IRS Free File is offered via a public-private partnership between the IRS and the Free File Inc., formerly the Free File Alliance. Through this partnership, leading tax software providers make their online products available in both English and Spanish for free.
IRS Free File is for any taxpayer or family who earned $73,000 or less in 2022.
Those who make over $73,000 can use the IRS’s Free File Fillable Forms (FFFF), the electronic version of IRS paper forms beginning Jan. 23. This product is best for people comfortable preparing their own taxes.
To find the right IRS Free File product, taxpayers can go to IRS.gov/FreeFile and click on Free Guided Tax Preparation. Then select IRS Free File Online Lookup Tool for help in finding the right product.