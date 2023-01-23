School out Wednesday and Thursday

Multiple bus drivers have connections to the basketball program and will be going to Eastern Kentucky University with the team, thereby creating a shortage of drivers here. That has prompted school officials to go ahead and make Wednesday a Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Day. Plans had already been established for Thursday to be an NTI Day.
The Lady Rockets play Bethlehem at 8:30 pm (CST) in Wednesday's opening round of the All A Classic Basketball Tournament. If they win the first-round game, the girls will play at noon on Friday, which could prompt further decisions about wether school will be in session on that day.