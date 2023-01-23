Monday, January 23, 2023

School out Wednesday and Thursday

There will be no school in Crittenden County on Wednesday or Thursday this week due to the girls' basketball team playing in the state tournament at Richmond.

Multiple bus drivers have connections to the basketball program and will be going to Eastern Kentucky University with the team, thereby creating a shortage of drivers here. That has prompted school officials to go ahead and make Wednesday a Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Day. Plans had already been established for Thursday to be an NTI Day. 

The Lady Rockets play Bethlehem at 8:30 pm (CST) in Wednesday's opening round of the All A Classic Basketball Tournament. If they win the first-round game, the girls will play at noon on Friday, which could prompt further decisions about wether school will be in session on that day.

Posted by at