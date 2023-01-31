Weather closings for today

A number of public offices are closed today, including the Circuit Clerk, County Clerk and PVA in the Crittenden County Courthouse.
Marion City Hall is closed today.
The Crittenden County Convenience Center and Animal Shelter are closed, along with the Crittenden County Public Library.
At the courthouse, doors will open at 10 a.m.,. once ice and snow are removed from the sidewalks and steps. However, most offices remain closed.
Reports are that roads are slick, particularly where plows have already wiped down to ice. The county road department is going to begin salting now to fight the ice.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow and Ice Team reports accumulations of ice across Kentucky's 12 westernmost counties have created hazardous driving conditions in the region. KYTC engineers continue to urge drivers to limit their travel.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Several rounds of a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and freezing drizzle overnight have made walking and driving difficult on untreated surfaces.