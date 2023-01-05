Yellowstone's Marion Connection

Heritage Days Heritage Days is this weekend on the courthouse square in Marion, Ky. Click here for a schedule of events. Listen below to a podcast with e...

Obituary: Kurtz, 62, of Marion Melinda Lee Kurtz, 62, of Marion died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She attended Pryorsburg Baptist Church. Survi...

Obituary: Kiebler Kerry Dwayne Kiebler, 74, of Paducah passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. Kiebler was a ve...

More than 3 inches of rain washes out culverts Crittenden County officials say there are currently no roads covered by water this morning after about three inches of rain fell overnight. ...