Livingston man faces multiple theft, burglary charges

This resulted in a manhunt for Luetke that involved multiple law enforcement agencies and lasted several days in and near the Hampton community with Luetke evading capture.
In October of 2022, Warren Luetke was arrested in Clarksville, Tenn., for burglary after shoplifting at a local Walmart. Luetke was then extradited back to Kentucky by the Livingston County Sheriff’s office and initially charged with the theft of the survey equipment and drug charges.
Deputy Beeler continued this investigation which has recently led to several other charges which include the theft of a dump truck, backhoe and pintle hitch trailer from the Livingston County Road Department in 2021. Luetke was also charged with the theft of a side-by-side UTV from an electrical substation in Burna in 2022. Luetke was recently indicted by the Livingston County Grand Jury for these thefts as well as other charges listed below.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is currently working with other agencies in an attempt to recover this property.
Luetke’s charges are as follows: Once count of Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more. One count of Trafficking in a controlled substance first degree 1st offense. One count of Possession of Burglary Tools. One count of Theft By Unlawful Taking Over $10,000 or more/ One count of Theft By Unlawful Taking Auto Over $10,000 or more. One county of Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.
Luetke is lodged in the McCracken County Jail.