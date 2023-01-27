Schools move to battle vapes, weapons

School out Wednesday and Thursday There will be no school in Crittenden County on Wednesday or Thursday this week due to the girls' basketball team playing in the state t...

Library gearing up for spring anniversary Crittenden County Public Library will be celebrating its 70th anniversary this spring. A committee planning a program to mark the anniversar...

911 board will meet Jan. 30 Marion-Crittenden County 911 Board will meet at 9 a.m., Jan. 30 at City Hall.