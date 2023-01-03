Obituary: Vicki Kirk

Heritage Days Heritage Days is this weekend on the courthouse square in Marion, Ky. Click here for a schedule of events. Listen below to a podcast with e...

Last chance to pay taxes, switch party affiliation Crittenden County property taxes are due by the end of the year. The last day to pay in person without penalty is Thursday, Jan. 29. Any p...

Clerk's office closed for New Year's holiday Click Image to Enlarge The Crittenden County Clerk's Office is sharing its holiday closing schedule. The office will be closed Dec. 23-...

Obituary: Kurtz, 62, of Marion Melinda Lee Kurtz, 62, of Marion died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She attended Pryorsburg Baptist Church. Survi...