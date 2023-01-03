Obituary: Vicki Kirk

Vicki Lee Kirk, 59, of Marion passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was retired from Crittenden Health Systems where she worked as a Registered Respiratory Therapist for 20 years.
Kirk was a member of Life in Christ Church in Marion and enjoyed crafting and vacationing with her daughter who is a travel nurse. She loved spending time with her family and helping others.
Surviving are her husband of 37 years, Robert Paris Kirk; children, Megan E. Kirk of Marion, Melissa N. Kirk of Marion, Michael P. Kirk of Marion; grandchildren, Anderson Tucker Hardin and Rowan Dale O’Brien both of Marion; and a brother, Jeffrey Blackburn of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Wanda Blackburn and a brother, James Randall Blackburn
Services will be held at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 5pm until 8pm and Friday, January 6, 2023 from 9am until service time at 11am. Interment will be at Maple View Cemetery in Marion. A webcast of the funeral services will be available at www.Gilbertfunerals.com.