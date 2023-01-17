Kentucky native, rising star J.S. Shelburne in Marion Friday

|Click Image to Enlarge
Shelburne, a Taylorsville native, calls 2021 a launching pad for his career, which included opening for ZZ Top, Miranda Lambert, Craig Morgan, Jamey Johnson and Montgomery Gentry. It was a year that, according to promotional material, that turned him from a regional powerhouse to one of music's fastest-rising national stars.
His album, Straight from Kentucky, is a project People Magazine called
"an all-encompassing look at the heart and soul of the kid that grew up on a tobacco farm loving county music." Visit jdshelburne.com for more information.
Shelburne's concert begins at 6 p.m., Friday at Fohs Hall. Premiere tickets are $40 ad general admission $20.