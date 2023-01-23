YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, January 23, 2023
Free lunch Tuesday at Marion Baptist
A new monthly outreach program at Marion Baptist Church begins Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Once a month, church volunteers will serve a free, hot lunch to anyone who wishes to stop by.
Next week's menu includes BBQ chicken, peaches, rolls and chips.
