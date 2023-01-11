Here's What's in the News This Week...

|Marion City Council filled a vacancy Monday.
See this week's newspaper for details.
From city council to fiscal court, and what's happening with plans for the new courthouse, this week's newspaper will get you caught up on issues the community is facing in the new year.
In sports, the basketball teams opened play in the All A Classic, and there's a big archery event this weekend.
Our county's new senator has a column in The Press, some Dean's lists are out for the fall semester and the school district is working on a remarkable plan to celebrate veterans.
Stay informed by reading the full edition of your community newspaper.
