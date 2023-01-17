Lady Rockets fundraising for state trip

Girls from the team, coaches and supporters will be cooking about 800 pork chops, which will be on sale at the Farmers Market on Main Street in Marion.
There will be no pre-sales, only walk-up purchases.
Additional contributions in support of the trip are being accepted by the booster club.
Crittenden County's girls beat Livingston Central on Saturday to claim their record eighth All A Classic Second Region championship. They will play No. 17 Bethlehem in the first round of the state tournament next Wednesday at Richmond.