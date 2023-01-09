Deer season's final week needs to be good

The county, which in 2021 suffered through its worst whitetail season in more than a decade, is on pace to do much worse this go round.
Next Monday will be the final chance for hunters to bag a deer. Archery season – the last of the whitetail opportunities – ends Jan. 16 along with bowhunting turkey season and deer crossbow.
So far, Crittenden hunters have checked 2,649 deer, lower than last year’s lackluster harvest of 2,747.
A year ago, Crittenden did not finish among the top three deer harvest counties in Kentucky for the first time in memory, perhaps ever. The county currently ranks seventh in the state in total harvest.
Hunters here have bagged 1,282 bucks and 1,367 antlerless deer this season. The annual 16-day rifle season was in November. Archery season is the longest. It lasts from September through mid January.
Crittenden County's 2021 harvest was 8.5% below the previous season and 6% lower than the yearly average this century. It looks like the numbers will be even worse this time.