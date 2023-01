Inmate escapes from Webster County Jail UPDATE The escapee has been located and arrested by the Morganfield Police Department. ORIGINAL POST Kentucky State Police are searching fo...

Kentucky native, rising star J.D. Shelburne in Marion Click Image to Enlarge Kentucky native J.D. Shelburne will perform Saturday at Fohs Hall. Shelburne, a Taylorsville native, calls 2021 a lau...

Conservation District seeks to fill board vacancy Crittenden County Conservation District is seeking persons interested in filling a vacancy on the Board of Supervisors. Candidates must res...

Time for a flu shot Click Image to Enlarge