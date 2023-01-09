School launches security operation when bullet found

Local law enforcement and school personnel launched a security operation today after a .22-caliber bullet was found on the Crittenden County Elementary School campus.
Below is a statement issued by the school district.
Earlier today, a Crittenden County Elementary School teacher discovered a bullet on the gym floor between class transitions, near a stack of student coats. While no danger or threat was suspected at any time, our School Resource Officer John Shofner, along with Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head and district and school administrators, immediately launched a search of involved classrooms out of an abundance of caution and safety.
Additionally, dogs trained in sniffing for ammunition searched the entire school for an extra layer of security. After these measures were taken, and after speaking with students in the involved classrooms, it was determined that no danger or threat was evident and the finding appears to be accidental from a weekend sporting activity.
We are very proud of our students for their behavior and cooperation. As always, our student and staff safety remains our top priority, and we always will take swift action to ensure that. Transparent and accurate communication also is a priority for us, and we appreciate your understanding of the time it takes to correctly and effectively complete safety checks prior to information being shared.
Trained K-9 service dogs will periodically visit all Crittenden County Schools during unannounced visits to further ensure safety in our district.
We wish to thank not only Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head and SRO John Shofner, but also the Lyon County Sheriff Department for assisting today.