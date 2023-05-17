Third time in history, girls win softball title

Despite entering the postseason as the No. 4 seed in the league, Crittenden County won the Fifth District championship with back-to-back tournament victories Monday and Tuesday over Livingston Central and Lyon County, respectively.
Strong defense, great pitching and some timely hitting were key to the Lady Rocket softball championship.
The championship is just the third in Crittenden County softball history.
Get details in this week's newspaper.
CCHS will advance to this weekend's regional tournament. Pairings will be determined later today.