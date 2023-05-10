Highway work on KY 120

An improvement project will continue through this week on KY 120 between Marion and Tribune.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) began earlier this week preparing to mill and pave along a section of KY 120 east of Marion.
This milling and paving project starts at Main Street in Marion extending eastward to the Tribune Creek Bridge near the KY 654 intersection, which is about 5.2 miles.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $757,958 highway improvement project. The target completion date is Friday.