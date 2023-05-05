ELECTION: Local balloting underway now

Kentucky’s 2023 gubernatorial primary election is less than two weeks away and voting opportunities are available in the county.
In-person absentee voting is under way this week through May 10 at the Crittenden County Courthouse. This machine voting for absentee voters with an excuse for being out of town on Election Day will be from 8 a.m., to 4 p.m., in the county clerk’s office.
No-excuse early voting will be from 8 a.m., until 4 p.m., Thursday, May 11 through Saturday, May 13 inside the law library on the main floor of the courthouse.
Polls on Election Day will be open 6 a.m., to 6 p.m., at five voting locations in Crittenden County. Marion Baptist Church is the countywide balloting center for voters from any precinct. You may also vote in your home precinct at Mexico Baptist Church, Repton Church, Deer Creek Church or Shady Grove Fire Department.
County Clerk Daryl Tabor said turnout for statewide primaries with no local candidates on the ballot is typically low. Over the past 20 years, it’s been around 17 percent in this county. He anticipates much of the same as 15 candidates for governor headline the ballot, including Gov. Andy Beshear running for the Democratic nomination against two challengers. There are a dozen GOP candidates seeking the party’s ticket.