Pinta replica coming to Lake Barkley marina

The Pinta is coming to Green Turtle Bay in Grand Rivers. The replica 15th century ship will be docked there from May 5-14.
The Pinta was one of three Portuguese ships under the command of Christopher Columbus when he sailed westward from Europe and discovered the Americas. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land on the famous voyage of discovery on Oct. 12, 1492.
The replica is a floating museum for dockside educational tours. No reservation is necessary to take a self-guided tour aboard the ship. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 seniors and military and $6 for children 16-under. Children 4-under are free.