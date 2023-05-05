.

.

Friday, May 5, 2023

Spring football scrimmage tonight in Marion

Click Image to Enlarge
Get a glimpse of this fall's Rocket football team tonight during a Blue-White scrimmage beginning at 7 p.m., at Rocket Stadium.

The 2023 Rocket football team will divided up to play an intrasquad scrimmage, which was developed as a conclusion to spring practice.


Posted by at