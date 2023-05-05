YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
.
Friday, May 5, 2023
Spring football scrimmage tonight in Marion
Click Image to Enlarge
Get a glimpse of this fall's Rocket football team tonight during a Blue-White scrimmage beginning at 7 p.m., at Rocket Stadium.
The 2023 Rocket football team will divided up to play an intrasquad scrimmage, which was developed as a conclusion to spring practice.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/05/2023 01:31:00 PM
Older Post
Home