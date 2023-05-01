KET presents candidate forum tonight

KET continues its political coverage with Kentucky Tonight on Monday featuring conversations with primary candidates in the Kentucky governor’s race.
Candidates invited to appear include Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, Alan Keck and Ryan Quarles.
The program, hosted by Renee Shaw, airs Monday, May 1, at 7 pm on KET. The program also will stream live at KET.org/Live and will be archived online at KET.org/PublicAffairs.
Viewers with questions and comments may send email to kytonight@ket.org or use the message form at KET.org/KyTonight. Viewers may also submit questions and comments on Twitter @KyTonightKET. The phone number for viewer questions during the program is 1-800-494-7605. All messages should include first and last name and town or county.
Kentucky Tonight programs are available online at KET.org and are rebroadcast on KET, KET KY, and radio. Kentucky Tonight is a weekly KET production.