Clerk promotes Kentucky Gives Day

For over 10 years, the Kentucky Nonprofit Network (KNN) has rallied support for nonprofits all over the state by launching an annual day of giving called Kentucky Gives Day. This year, the online giving campaign day is Tuesday, May 9th.
Crittenden County Circuit Court Clerk, Melissa Guill, encourages everyone to get involved and help others.
“On May 9, people across the Commonwealth will celebrate generosity and make an impact for those in need. Our Transplant Patient Assistance Fund is one of the many wonderful programs you can support. We help at-risk Kentucky transplant patients who experience financial hardship due to medical bills, medications, and medical-related travel expenses. We can't allow organ transplant patients to have to choose between medication or groceries,” said Melissa Guill, Crittenden County Circuit Court Clerk. “Kentucky organ recipients, like one-year-old Rocky, need our help.”
The Transplant Patient Assistance Fund is administered by the Circuit Clerks’ Trust For Life/Donate Life Kentucky which is an independent non-profit participating in Kentucky Gives Day.
“In 2022, our Transplant Patient Assistance Fund granted $92,439 to 113 organ transplant recipients in Kentucky. They ranged from age 8 months to 72 years old. In 2023, we are anticipating more grant requests than ever before,” explains Shelley Snyder, Executive Director. “There are so many extraordinary nonprofits taking part in Kentucky Gives Day. Every gift is meaningful, at any level. We are eternally grateful for the Circuit Clerks’ continued commitment to the mission of organ donation and helping transplant patients.” To learn more and donate go to: https://www.kygives.org/organizations/donatelifeky.
Over 100,000 children and adults in America are waiting on a lifesaving transplant. Although there are a record-breaking number of transplants every year, still 17 people die waiting for their gift of life every day. Everyone is encouraged to join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry at either of the following ways: