YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
.
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Personal property auctioned Saturday near Sturgis
Click Image to Enlarge
The Masons are downsizing and selling personal property Saturday, May 20 near Sturgis.
Railey's Auction Service will conduct the sale beginning at 9 a.m., at 1782 SR 2834, Sturgis.
Outdoor equipment and tools, furniture and household items are included in the sale.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/18/2023 07:00:00 PM
Older Post
Home