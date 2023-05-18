.

.

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Personal property auctioned Saturday near Sturgis

Click Image to Enlarge
The Masons are downsizing and selling personal property Saturday, May 20 near Sturgis.

Railey's Auction Service will conduct the sale beginning at 9 a.m., at 1782 SR 2834, Sturgis.

Outdoor equipment and tools, furniture and household items are included in the sale.





Posted by at