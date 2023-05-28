Free breakfast for service members

Crews find culprit at Lake George Engineers and crewmen from a marine specialty company have found what they believe to be the original culprit for Marion's water woes th...

Crash and stolen vehicle today in county An automobile accident this afternoon has led to a LifeFlight trip to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for a man involved in a Jeep crash ne...

Lady Rockets play regional semifinal today UPDATE : Lady Rockets were defeated by Caldwell County in the regional semifinal. See this week's newspaper for details. ORIGINAL POST C...

Hurricane Youth Camp registration underway Click Image to Enlarge It's time to register for Hurricane Youth Camp. Located in Crittenden County near Tolu, the non-denominational yo...