
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
One-lane traffic on U.S. 60 West
Flaggers are on U.S. 60 West, limiting travel to one lane near Liberty Tire.
State highway workers are installing a guard rail across the road from the entrance to the recycling plant.
The work is about a half mile from the Marion city limits.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/03/2023 11:14:00 AM
