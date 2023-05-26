Memorial Weekend Services

Keynote speaker is Judge Alan C. Stout. There will be a dedication service of 9 bricks and 4 tiles in memory of various individuals who have served in the U.S. military.
Musician and singer Tim Rhodes will be on sight providing entertainment beginning at 9 a.m. until the program begins, and then afterwards. Also at the event will be a food truck from Union County specializing in burgers, ice cream, donuts, etc.
SATURDAY
Blackford Veterans Memorial will host a service beginning at 10 a.m. Federal Judge Alan Stout will be keynote speaker and the event will feature a memorial brick dedication.
SUNDAY
Burna American Legion will host its annual Memorial Weekend event at 8 a.m., with a continental breakfast at end. U.S. Army veteran John Driskill of Smithland will be the speaker.
MONDAY
Mapleview Cemetery in Marion will have its annual Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. U.S. Army veteran John Driskill of Smithland will be the speaker.
Shady Grove Cemetery will have its regular Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. Judge-Executive Perry Newcom will be among the speakers.
Fredonia will host a service honoring fallen veterans at its memorial. The event will begin at 1 p.m. Bring lawn chairs.