Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Hurricane Youth Camp registration open
It's time to register for Hurricane Youth Camp.
Located in Crittenden County near Tolu, the non-denominational youth camp will be held June 12-17.
Cost is $200 for overnight campers and $185 for day campers.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/17/2023 05:00:00 AM
