Saturday, May 13, 2023
Clerk open half day on Election Day
The Crittenden County Clerk's Office will be open a half day on Election Day, Tuesday.
During the morning hours Tuesday, the clerk's office will be closed to get Election Day activities up and running efficiently.
Normal motor vehicle transactions may be conducted between noon-6 p.m.
