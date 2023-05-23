YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Show and Shine Thursday in Marion
This Thursday is the first Marion Show and Shine event car show at the court square.
Every fourth Thursday of the month through September, the Marion Tourism Commission is sponsoring the car show.
Participants can register to win $500 at the end of the car show season.
Shine up your unique ride and show it off.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/23/2023 10:43:00 AM
