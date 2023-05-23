Show and Shine Thursday in Marion

Graduation events this week Seniors lined up on the football field for a drone picture this week. Baccalaureate for the Crittenden County High School Class of 2023 will...

Personal property auctioned Saturday near Sturgis Click Image to Enlarge The Masons are downsizing and selling personal property Saturday, May 20 near Sturgis. Railey's Auction Service w...

Regional softball tournament moved to Christian Co. HS Update: Game moved to Christian County High School. School is located behind the school. Cash will be accepted at the gate at Saturday'...

Hurricane Youth Camp registration open Click Image to Enlarge It's time to register for Hurricane Youth Camp. Located in Crittenden County near Tolu, the non-denominational y...