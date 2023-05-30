Electronic ticketing here to stay at CCHS

GoFan allows both online ticket purchases and credit card payments at the gate.
GoFan is used by a number of school districts and by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association – perhaps exclusively in the near future. GoFan will provide the district with two iPads and two credit card readers to be used at entry gates of sporting events.
Athletic director Bryan Qualls said GoFan has the ability to text fans and update tickets if game dates change due to weather or other factors after tickets have been purchased. Suggested ticket price will be $6.
The GoFan app also paves the way for credit cards to be used at the concession stands in the future, Qualls said.