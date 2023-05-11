CCHS seeks SBDM nominations

Friday is the last day Crittenden County High School will be accepting applications for two parent representative positions on its School-Based Decision Making (SBDM) council for the 2023-24 school year.
These positions are both one-year terms and may be filled by anyone who is a parent or guardian of a child enrolled in Crittenden County High School for the coming school year.
To nominate someone, send an email to staci.blackburn@crittenden.kyschools.us, phone the high school office at 270-965-2248 or stop by the Crittenden County High School office anytime between 8 a.m., and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Before nomination, it is important to confirm the person being nominated is willing to accept the nomination and possible selection to the council. Individuals may also nominate themselves.
Voting will be open from Tuesday, May 16, at 8 a.m., through Friday, May 19, at 3:30 p.m.
You may vote in person at the high school office or by using an electronic ballot. A link to the online ballot will be shared at that time.
The top two vote-getters will be announced on Monday, May 22.
Site-based councils act as the primary governing body of each school in the district.