CCHS seeks SBDM nominations

Brush dump violations lead to big problem Violations at the Crittenden County Brush Dump on Bridwell Loop came to a head recently, and were exacerbated early this week by a big load ...

Moving sale this weekend in Marion A moving sale will be held in Greenwood Heights Friday and Saturday. The Harmon Drive sale will be held from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., May 12-13.

Area death William “Bill” Howard Spencer , 84, of Livingston County died Nov. 3, 2014, at Riversbend Retirement Home in Kuttawa. He was a veteran of th...

Clerk promotes Kentucky Gives Day For over 10 years, the Kentucky Nonprofit Network (KNN) has rallied support for nonprofits all over the state by launching an annual day of ...