Market and Park rules, events booking

As warmer weather approaches and folks begin to spend more time outdoors, Marion Tourism and Recreation Commission and Marion-Crittenden County Park Board remind citizens that organized use of the farmers market and/or park requires an approved reservation.
There is a small fee for commercial vendors at Imogene Stout Market on Main and a small cost for groups or individuals who charge an entry fee for organized events at Marion-Crittenden County Park. Call Marion Welcome Center at (270) 965-5015 to make a reservation.
There have been reports of dogs running free at Marion-Crittenden County Park. Police will be keeping an eye out for violations of the Marion leash law, which requires all dogs to be tethered while out of a cage or pen. It is illegal to let a pet roam freely at the park and owners are required to clean up their animal’s waste along walking trails.