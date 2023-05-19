YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, May 19, 2023
Cash gate at Second Region Softball Tournament
Cash will be accepted at the gate at Saturday's Second Region Softball Tournament.
The Lady Rockets play Union County at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.
The Second Region Softball Tournament is being played at Hopkins County Central.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/19/2023 12:23:00 PM
