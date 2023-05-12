New bridge opens next week

The new Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is expected to be open next week.
Construction on the bridge began in the summer 2021.
Construction cost was $63.8 million and Jim Smith Construction built it. The new structure spanning the river just east of Smithland will replace the Lucy Jefferson Bridge, which opened in 1931. The old bridge will be demolished in August.
Gov. Andy Beshear will be in Livingston County Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m., Monday, following an organized walk across the bridge that will include dignitaries and students.