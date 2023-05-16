Public hearing Friday on Fohs project

There will be a public hearing Friday where citizens will have an opportunity to express views concerning the recreational needs of their community. This forum will be hosted by Crittenden County Fiscal Court at 9 a.m., Friday, May 19 at Fohs Hall.
The specific purpose of this meeting is to discuss the Fohs Hall Rotunda Project, under application for Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant assistance.
Fohs Hall Inc., a community non-profit, is seeking funding to construct a new pavilion as part of a larger planned outdoor event and recreation space on a vacant three-acre lot at 130 N. Walker St. in Marion, directly across from the historic Fohs Hall, a National Register-listed community event center.
Plans are for the proposed pavilion to provide shelter for outdoor events and daily use by the community at large. Preliminary design is complete, with construction set to begin immediately upon the availability of grant funding, anticipated near the start of FY 2024-25.
The development of this site will provide community members with easy, walkable access to outdoor recreation, greenspace and will offer a new outdoor venue for community-oriented events. To accomplish these improvements, the county is applying for up to $250,000 in Land and Water Conservation Fund grant assistance, representing 50 percent of the total estimated project cost of $500,000. Other financial partners are expected to be involved in the project, including Fohs Hall, Inc., and Crittenden County Tomorrow.
The public is invited to review and voice opinions on the proposed activities and potential impacts of the project. Anyone wishing to support or oppose the proposed project can also submit written comments to Crittenden County Fiscal Court, 107 S. Main St., Suite 208, Marion KY 42064, by 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023.