Comment on safe water sought by scientists

The proposed drinking water standards represent some of the most significant recommendations ever offered to protect the nation’s drinking water from PFAS. Under the proposal, legally enforceable levels would be established for six PFAS known to occur in drinking water.
PFAS are man-made chemicals found in a number of everyday products. Known as "forever chemicals" PFAS resist breaking down even many years after the items that contain them have been discarded. Because of this, they continually accumulate in soil and water, in the food supply, and even in human bloodstreams. PFAS chemicals have been associated with health threats, including an increased risk for some cancers.
The public comment period runs through May 30. To see the full proposal and/or provide comments, CLICK HERE.