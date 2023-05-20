YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
.
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Regional softball tournament moved to Christian Co. HS
Update: Game moved to Christian County High School. School is located behind the school.
Cash will be accepted at the gate at Saturday's Second Region Softball Tournament.
The Lady Rockets play Union County at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/20/2023 10:21:00 AM
Older Post
Home