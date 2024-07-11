|Click Image to Enlarge
Marion Country Club. Belt, who is also the Crittenden County High School baseball coach, has seven years experience in the golf industry and is a distinguished golfer.
As grounds superintendent, Belt's priority is continuing to remediate the golf course's greens and to help increase the play through tournaments and new events. The Marion Country Club was developed nearly 60 years ago and is a challenging nine-hole course
located on Blackburn Street in Marion.