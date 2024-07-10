Tabor Road remains closed today

Personnel from KYTC crews in Crittenden County and Lyon County spent Tuesday graveling shoulders along Tabor Road. In spite of persistent showers, the team made good progress on maintenance efforts aimed at enhancing safety and making it easier for vehicles to meet.
The plan to continue work with another closure on Wednesday.
Tabor Road (CR 1220) runs south from the intersection of KY 902 and KY 855 to connect with KY 1113 at the Crittenden-Lyon County Line. Tabor Road has been getting a high volume of traffic since KY 295 closed at the 9.4-mile point between Dycusburg and Kuttawa on March 7 due to substructure deterioration on the Livingston Creek Bridge.
Heavy traffic has created a number of issues along the 1.2 mile section of Tabor Road between KY 902 and the Crittenden-Lyon County Line. The gravel being placed along the roadway to reinforce the shoulders is to address some of those issues. Placement of equipment needed for the work requires the roadway to be closed.
Tabor Road in Crittenden County and the state section of and KY 1113 in northern Lyon County will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m., to 5 p.m., today to facilitate the maintenance work. This closure includes all of Tabor Road and KY 1113 between KY 902 and KY 1943 (Skinframe Creek Road).