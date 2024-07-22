Road closing affects Tabor Road traffic

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a daytime closure of KY 1113 in northern Lyon County on Tuesday, July 23.
KY 1113 runs northward from KY 1943 (Skinframe Creek Road) to the Lyon-Crittenden County Line, where it connects with Tabor Road. Due to the closure of KY 295 at the Livingston Creek Bridge south of Dycusburg, KY 1113 and Tabor Road have been getting heavy traffic.
On Tuesday, KY 1113 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., to allow full-width paving along 6/10ths of a mile of roadway from KY 1943 to the Lyon-Crittenden County Line at the bridge crossing Livingston Creek.
There will be no marked detour.
The paving crew will work to complete the full-width paving as quickly as possible.
Heavy traffic has created several issues along KY 1113 and Tabor Road. With assistance from Lyon County personnel, the KYTC Crittenden County Highway Maintenance Crew recently placed gravel to improve shoulders along the detour route.
The section of KY 1113 in Lyon County is being paved up to the county line to further improve travel while it is being used as a detour.
The placement of equipment needed for the work will require the roadway to be closed.
The paving crew will provide emergency vehicle access as quickly as possible and will provide local residents with access, with delays likely.