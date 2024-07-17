Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Fair events begin Saturday with car show

Events begin Saturday at the Crittenden County Fairgrounds for the 2024 Crittenden County Fair lineup.

The six-event schedule kicks off with a car show at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

See this week's Press for the fair catalog, which contains a complete list of 4-H competition categories.
