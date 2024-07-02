Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Bucket blowout July 4 only

Stuff your bucket and save 20%. That's the deal being offered from 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, July 4 at H&H Home and Hardware.

The hardware store on Sturgis Road is giving you 20% off everything you can stuff in their Freedom Buckets. Read ad for details.


