Tabor Road closing 2 days next week

Tabor Road (CR 1220) runs south from the intersection of KY 902 and KY 855 to connect with KY 1113 at the Crittenden-Lyon County Line. It has been getting a high volume of traffic since KY 295 was forced to close March 7 due to substructure deterioration on the Livingston Creek Bridge.
Heavy traffic has created a number of issues along the 1.2 mile section of Tabor Road. With assistance from Lyon County personnel, the KYTC Crittenden County Highway Maintenance crews plan to place gravel along the roadway to reinforce the shoulders. Placement of equipment needed for the work will require the roadway to be closed.
Tabor Road in Crittenden County and the state section of KY 1113 in northern Lyon County will be closed to through-traffic from 7 a.m., to 5 p.m., for two days next week. This closure includes all of Tabor Road (CR 1220) in Crittenden County and all of KY 1113 in Lyon County between KY 902 and KY 1943 (Skinframe Creek Road).
Maintenance workers will provide emergency vehicle access as necessary, and will allow local residents access with some delays likely.
KYTC District 1 engineers are continuing environmental permitting and design work to expedite construction of a new Livingston Creek Bridge on KY 295 about two miles south of the Dycusburg community. Current expectation is that design and permitting efforts will progress enough to allow contractors to bid on the bridge replacement project in late summer or early fall.