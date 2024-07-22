US 60 closures over next 2 weekends

US 60 just west of Marion will be closed for extended periods over the next two weekends.
Following are closures:
Starting this Friday, US 60 will be closed to through traffic for two days between Crittenden Springs Road (KY 1668) and KY 297 at the bottom of Moore Hill. The highway will close at 6 a.m., Friday, July 26 and is expected to reopen around 6 p.m., Saturday, July 27.
Additionally, US 60 will closed for three days the following weekend from Friday, Aug. 2 through the early hours of Monday, Aug. 5. This closure will be near Airport Road. The federal highway will be closed at the work site starting at 6 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 2. It will remain closed through the weekend, but is expected to reopen around 7 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 5. Then, traffic will be limited as additional finish work will be completed and a guardrail will be installed. During this portion of the work, US 60 will be restricted to one lane with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
