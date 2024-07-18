Groundbreaking for new housing complex

A large housing complex is going up near the fairgrounds and park.
Earlier this week, local officials took part in a formal groundbreaking ceremony.
Pictured at the complex site on McMican Road are (from left) County Judge Perry Newcom, development manager Marty Collins, Mayor D’Anna Browning and Homeland, Inc. representative Katrina Myers.
For new details about the project, see this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try our new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to SUBSCRIBE.
Copyright 2024
The Crittenden Press