TUESDAY ROAD CLOSURE : Wilson Farm Road

The road will be closed for full-width paving between KY 120 the end of state maintenance at mile point 2.797 where it meets the county section of Wilson Farm Road.
The roadway will close promptly at 6 a.m., Tuesday. It is expected to reopen to normal traffic flow late in the day on Tuesday.
"Residents may self-detour around this closure out either end of Wilson Farm Road," KYTC said in a news release.
By paving the roadway full-width, it cuts the paving time in half to reduce inconvenience to the public and provides a smoother driving surface, KYTC said.