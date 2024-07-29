Monday, July 29, 2024

TUESDAY ROAD CLOSURE : Wilson Farm Road

 A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close the state section of KY 1905 (Wilson Farm Road) in Crittenden County on Tuesday, July 30.

The road will be closed for full-width paving between KY 120 the end of state maintenance at mile point 2.797 where it meets the county section of Wilson Farm Road.

The roadway will close promptly at 6 a.m., Tuesday. It is expected to reopen to normal traffic flow late in the day on Tuesday. 

"Residents may self-detour around this closure out either end of Wilson Farm Road," KYTC said in a news release. 


By paving the roadway full-width, it cuts the paving time in half to reduce inconvenience to the public and provides a smoother driving surface, KYTC said.


