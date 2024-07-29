Monday, July 29, 2024

Fair events continue through Aug. 3

Several big dates remain on the Crittenden County Fair schedule, including 4-H exhibits at the fairgrounds and the enduro and demolition derbies.

The Crittenden County Fair Breakfast is at 7 a.m., Friday Aug. 2.

Friday, Aug. 2 is the enduro derby, and Saturday, 
Aug. 3 is the demolition derby. Read the fine print on this advertisement for details.



