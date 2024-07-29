YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, July 29, 2024
Fair events continue through Aug. 3
Several big dates remain on the Crittenden County Fair schedule, including 4-H exhibits at the fairgrounds and the enduro and demolition derbies.
The Crittenden County Fair Breakfast is at 7 a.m., Friday Aug. 2.
Friday, Aug. 2 is the enduro derby, and Saturday,
Aug. 3 is the demolition derby. Read the fine print on this advertisement for details.
Crittenden Press Online
7/29/2024 05:00:00 AM
