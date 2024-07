Road closing affects Tabor Road traffic The Lyon County road that connects with Crittenden County's Tabor Road will be closed Tuesday further creating travel issues for motoris...

BREAKING | US 60 will not close this weekend Details are just being learned, but motorists expecting US 60 west of Marion to be closed this weekend can rest easy for a few more days. N...

Groundbreaking for new housing complex A large housing complex is going up near the fairgrounds and park. Earlier this week, local officials took part in a formal groundbreaking ...

Livingston County Back to School Events Annual Cardinal Kickoff for Livingston County Schools will be held Monday, July 29 from 5-7 p.m. This is hosted by FRYSC and will have seve...