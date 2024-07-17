Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Marion searching for police officer

The City of Marion has an opening for a full-time 
police officer. 

Candidates should apply online at marionky.gov by clicking the Forms and Documents link at the bottom 
of the page. 

Some experience in law enforcement is desirable but not mandatory. For a full job description, contact Marion City Administrator Diane Ford-Benningfield.
